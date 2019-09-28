Global News ALL IN: Fans share their Eskimos game-day experience

For the second straight year, Global Edmonton has produced a 30-minute special focusing on Edmonton Eskimos’ fans, and their game day experience.

This time however, there was a twist, as the Labour Day game in Calgary and rematch five days later at Commonwealth Stadium was featured.

WATCH: The 2018 edition of Global News ALL IN featured a game between the Eskimos and Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Eskimos – Stampeders rivalry dates back to 1949. Since then, the two teams have played each other over 250 times in the regular season and the playoffs.

The “friendly rivalry” is portrayed throughout the documentary. Similar to last year, hundreds of videos and photos were posted on social media. Eskimos players and their families also took part in the production.