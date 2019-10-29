Edmonton Eskimos’ Harris likely to sit out season finale; Jones out rest of season

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos’ lineup will look a little different in the second game of the back-to-back bouts against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, after the team announced quarterback Trevor Harris will likely sit out the regular season finale and that receiver Christion Jones will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

READ MORE: Roughriders move closer to clinching West with comeback win in Edmonton

Harris made his return to action last Saturday for the first time in seven weeks after being out with an injury to his throwing arm, but on The Coach’s Show on 630 CHED Monday night, head coach Jason Maas said Harris is likely to be a spectator on Saturday, but will practise this week.

“We’re afforded the opportunity to rest certain guys and that’s what we’re going to choose to do,” Maas said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to decide that during the week, but there’s a great chance he’s not going to play and that’s just the way we’re going to approach it this week. It’s more important for us to him completely 100 per cent healthy.”

LISTEN BELOW: The Coach’s Show on 630 CHED

View link »

On Saturday, Harris went 27 of 37 passing for 321 yards, throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

During last week’s lead up to the game, Harris practised but was limited to the number of throws he could make in practice.

This week, despite not playing this Saturday, Maas says Harris will see a lot of work in practice with no limitations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trevor is one of those guys who needs reps and needs to throw to feel good. It’s going to be fun this week to go out there and let him sling it around a little bit.” Tweet This

In another lineup change, wide receiver Christion Jones is out for the rest of the season after suffering a left knee injury.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos hope new acquisition Christion Jones will stabilize return game

The team made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning.

Jones was tackled in the first half of Saturday’s game and had his leg fold up awkwardly underneath him.

He stayed down for a period of time before he was carried off the field. Later in the game, he returned to the sidelines on crutches and with a heavy brace on his knee.

Edmonton Eskimos’ Christion Jones (22) is carried off the field after an injury against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Jones seemed to be keeping his spirits high before Tuesday’s announcement, tweeting: “I’ve overcome way worst [sic] than this” Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

I’ve overcome way worst than this.. — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) October 28, 2019

Jones joined the Eskimos in August in a trade that saw Kenney Stafford go to the Roughriders. Jones has played in 10 games and has functioned mainly as a punt and kick returner.

He replaced Martese Jackson in that role, who has missed all but six games this season.

Saturday’s game will serve as the final tune-up for the Eskimos who will head to Montreal and play the Alouettes in East Semi-Final on Nov. 10.

READ MORE: Eskimos clinch playoff spot with Saturday night win over Lions

You can catch Saturday’s game between the Eskimso and Riders from Mosaic Stadium in Regina at 2 p.m. on 630 CHED. Live coverage will begin following live coverage of the Edmonton Oilers game on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which will begin at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

– With files from Brenden Escott, 630 CHED