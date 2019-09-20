Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 20 2019 8:42pm 00:57 Interview with Ricky Ray He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in Edmonton Eskimos history and on Friday the team will celebrate Ricky Ray’s career. Kevin Karius got to speak with the football player. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5932746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5932746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?