Edmonton Eskimos activate Trevor Harris off the 6-game injured list

The Edmonton Eskimos delivered some good news on Monday afternoon as they announced starting quarterback Trevor Harris has been activated off the six-game injured list.

Harris hasn’t played since leaving the first quarter of the Labour Day rematch game against the Calgary Stampeders on Sept. 7 with an injury to his throwing arm. Harris has missed the last four games, giving way to backup Logan Kilgore.

Kilgore posted a 2-2 record and helped the Eskimos secure a playoff spot with a 19-6 win over the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12.

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Logan Kilgore (15) makes the throw during first half CFL action against the B.C. Lions, in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Harris was leading the CFL in passing yards before the injury. He’s currently fourth best on the passing yards list with 3,706 yards throwing for 15 touchdows, four interceptions and recording six rushing touchdowns.

The Eskimos also announced on Monday that quarterback Troy Williams has been placed back on the team’s practice roster. Williams suited up for the Eskimos in the win over the Lions and recorded 18 rushing yards on nine carries. Defensive back Robert Priester has been released from the practice roster.

The Eskimos will play their final home game of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is at 5 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m.