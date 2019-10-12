Menu

Sports

Eskimos clinch playoff spot with Saturday night win over Lions

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 10:30 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 10:32 pm
Shaquille Cooper rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown to help the Edmonton Eskimos beat the B.C. Lions 19-6 on Saturday night and clinch the CFL’s last remaining playoff berth.

READ MORE: Eskimos take another crack at clinching a playoff spot when they host the Lions

The Eskimos improved to 8-8 after winning for just the second time in their last seven outings, while the Lions drop to 5-11 after seeing their four-game win streak halted with B.C.’s first loss since Sept. 6.

With the loss, the Lions were officially eliminated from post-season contention.

B.C. quarterback Mike Reilly, who leads the CFL in passing yards, left the game and did not return after being hurt early in the first quarter with what was revealed as a broken left wrist.

Danny O’Brien took over under centre for the veteran all-star, whose season is likely over. Reilly was the lone CFL quarterback to have made every start for his team this season.

Edmonton opened the scoring on a 22-yard field goal from Sean Whyte with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter. On the ensuing possession,

Reilly was tackled by a pair of Eskimo defenders while attempting a pass, and immediately headed to the locker room where his injury was confirmed.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
