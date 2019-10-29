Menu

Education

Winnipeg breaks ground on new River Heights library named after former mayor and wife

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 2:50 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 2:51 pm
An artist's rendering of the new Bill and Helen Norrie Library.
An artist's rendering of the new Bill and Helen Norrie Library. winnipeg.ca

The City of Winnipeg broke ground on a new public library for the River Heights area on Tuesday.

The library, to be located at 15 Poseidon Bay, will be named for Winnipeg’s 39th mayor Bill Norrie, and Helen Norrie, a teacher and librarian.

The project is set to be around 14,000 square feet – more than 5,000 larger than the existing River Heights Library.

Bill Norrie
Bill Norrie winnipeg.ca

“Winnipeg is moving forward and the building of the new Bill and Helen Norrie Library represents part of that momentum,” said Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights – Fort Garry).

“The Norries had a passion and commitment to Winnipeg and I’m pleased to recognize and honour them in this important way.”

The $9.3 million project, expected to be completed by late 2020, will include an outdoor reading and programming area, as well as more parking, proximity to transit, and a fully accessible public space.

