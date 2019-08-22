Manitoba playwright named library’s Writer-in-Residence

A playwright, screenwriter and non-fiction writer has been named the Winnipeg Public Library’s new Writer-in-Residence for 2019-2020.

Carolyn Gray, best known for the award-winning play The Elmwood Visitation, is also an instructor at Brandon University.

The Writer-in-Residence program gives emerging local writers an opportunity to consult – for free – both online and in-person with a notable local writer.

It’s based out of an office in the Millennium Library, and manuscripts can be submitted by email or mail.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s St. John’s library opens after $2.8 million in upgrades

“The only thing I enjoy as much as writing is helping other writers realize their projects,” said Gray.

“I especially like building springboards to propel writers on to creation, and finding inroads to improving a piece after the initial endeavour.”

The Writer-in-Residence program, which is funded by the City of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Public Library Board, the Friends of the Winnipeg Public Library, and Manitoba Sport, Culture and Heritage, has been in effect since 1985.

Gray joins an impressive list of past writers, including the critically-acclaimed likes of Miriam Toews, David Bergen, Di Brandt, Chandra Mayor, and singer-songwriter John K. Samson, who shared the title with Christine Fellows.

Gray’s term as Writer-in-Residence runs from Oct. 1 until April of 2020.

WATCH: Winnipeg Public Library’s Summer Reading Programs