Drone delivery coming to Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport has penned a deal to work with a company that uses drones to deliver.

Drone Delivery Canada says it hopes to create the first “airport drone delivery hub,” using the Edmonton airspace to build out flight routes for its team of drones.

The company also worked with Air Canada as its sales agent as part of the agreement.

“Given the potential size and scope… revenue outlook could be significant while bringing tremendous logistical benefits to the region,” Drone Delivery Canada’s president Michael Zahra said in a news release.

“We will be working closely with EIA to further our current expertise in operating at a major airport.” Tweet This

Air Canada also operates a massive cargo air operation out of the airport.

The initial agreement between the businesses is for a five year term.

Villeneuve Airport, which is operated under the Edmonton Regional Airports Authority, will also be working with the company.

Drone use has increased significantly over the past several years, with Transport Canada adding news rules this year that requires anyone flying drones to pass an exam and get a pilot’s certificate.

Transport Canada has documented a spike in the number of incidents posing a risk to aviation safety in recent years. The number of reported incidents more than tripled to 135 in 2017 from 38 when data collection began in 2014.

