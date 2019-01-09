Feds to unveil new rules for drones in Canada

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is expected to make an announcement Wednesday about the federal government’s new rules for drones.

The announcement comes just a day after flights were temporarily halted at London’s Heathrow airport after a drone sighting. London’s second busiest airport, Gatwick, was also severely disrupted when drones were sighted on three consecutive days in December, resulting in about 1,000 flights being cancelled.

Canada hasn’t been immune to drone issues.

In August, there was a near miss at the Edmonton airport after WestJet pilots saw a drone near the plane while trying to land. The Edmonton police said drone was “pallet-sized.”

Ottawa has increasingly been tightening rules and imposing stricter fines when it comes to flying a drone, but Wednesday’s announcement could make the laws more rigorous.

