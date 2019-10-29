Red Cross hosts P.E.I. information sessions on post-Dorian assistance program

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Red Cross is set to hold a series of information sessions for those who lost property or suffered damage in P.E.I. as a result of hurricane Dorian.

Four information sessions have been scheduled to help educate homeowners, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have already applied or are still considering applying for the provincial government’s Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program (PDFAP).

The distribution of funds through PDFAP has been delegated to the Red Cross. They’re informing Islanders that applicants need to register with them no later than Nov. 29, by calling 1-800-863-6582.

Applications for the program, which covers uninsurable, essential or basic property loss, close on Dec. 13.

The Canadian Red Cross will hold the information sessions in Charlottetown at its office at 29 Paramount Drive at the following days and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

Walk-in support: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Information Session: 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Information Session: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Walk-in support: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Information Session: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Each information session includes a presentation, time for general questions and one-on-one individual support.