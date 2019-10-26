Last piece of collapsed crane removed from Halifax building

Send this page to someone via email

The final piece of a collapsed crane has been safely removed from the building in downtown Halifax, N.S., it fell on more than a month and a half ago.

Workers were able to lower the final pieces of the construction crane at approximately noon on Saturday, with the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Renewal (TIR) calling the event another milestone for the project.

READ MORE: Evacuees left in the dark over crane removal progress

“The work has required many long hours and painstaking planning, and there is still more to do,” said Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

“It is dangerous work. I want to thank the crews for their expertise and all the work they have done to get this crane down safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after noon on Oct. 26, 2019, the final piece of a collapsed construction crane is lowered off the building it fell on more than a month ago. HO-Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal

The crane collapsed on Sept. 7, falling onto the still-under-construction Olympus building on South Park Street building as post-tropical storm Dorian swept through Nova Scotia.

Homes and apartments alongside the building were evacuated soon after the collapse.

READ MORE: Workers remove top section of collapsed crane as Halifax allows some evacuees to return home

A localized state of emergency was established on Sept. 8 to support the removal of the toppled crane.

The state of emergency remains active until Oct. 30, unless the government terminates or extends it.

The emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

1:51 Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax

What happens now

Workers will now begin to evaluate the damage to the Olympus building, ensuring that debris and other materials on top of the apartment complex are removed or secured.

Story continues below advertisement

TIR estimates that work to take a few more days.

Once the assessment is complete, TIR says it will share its next steps.

The building assesment will also help Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency regarding the evacuation order that is still in place for residents and offices at 1459 South Park St., 1463 South Park St. and 1477 South Park St.

Work crews will now proceed with dismantling the heavy-lift cranes that were brought in to help secure the collapsed 30,000-kg crane.

TIR says more information will be shared as it becomes available.