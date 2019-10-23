Menu

Canada

Halifax fire officials amend evacuation order to allow some to reoccupy homes near collapsed crane

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 9:56 am
Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax
WATCH: There is tangible progress being made at the site where a crane collapsed in September.

Fire officials will allow more residents to return home after they were evacuated after hurricane Dorian brought down a construction crane in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency chief Ken Stuebing announced on Wednesday that he has amended an evacuation order to allow residents of the Trillium Condominium at 1445 South Park St. to reoccupy their homes.

“The decision to allow reoccupation of 1445 South Park St. has been made in consultation with professional engineers working on the crane removal project,” the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) said in a statement.

READ MORE: N.S. government renews localized state of emergency for removal of downed Halifax crane

The localized state of emergency that was first established to support the removal of the toppled crane remains active until Oct. 30, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

READ MORE: Halifax fire partially lifts evacuation order for some properties near downed crane

Sidewalk fencing will be moved to allow pedestrian access to the building, but sidewalk and street closures in the area of the collapsed crane are still active.

Buildings at 1459 South Park St., 1463 South Park St. and 1477 South Park St. remain under an evacuation order.

Crews make big gains on crane removal in Halifax
Crews make big gains on crane removal in Halifax

Progress on the removal of the toppled 30,000-kilogram crane continues on Wednesday.

The HRM said amendments to the evacuation order will be made as soon as it is safe to do so.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityHurricane DorianDorianHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencySouth Park Streetcollapsed craneHalifax craneHalifax collapsed craneHalifax evacuation orderSouth Park Street evacuation orderTrillium Condominium
