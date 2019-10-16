Menu

Canada

N.S. government renews localized state of emergency for removal of downed Halifax crane

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:37 pm
Work crews have begun dismantling pieces of the toppled crane.
Work crews have begun dismantling pieces of the toppled crane. Alexander Quon/Global News

The Nova Scotia government announced on Wednesday that it’s renewing a localized state of emergency to support the safe removal of a toppled crane at a building on South Park Street in Halifax.

The localized emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

READ MORE: Halifax fire partially lifts evacuation order for some properties near downed crane

“We are making progress and are extending the localized state of emergency to ensure the continued safety of those working in the area,” said Chuck Porter, minister responsible for emergency management, in a press release.

“We know this has been an extremely difficult time for those who have had their lives and business disrupted by this incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

The renewed state of emergency remains in effect for 14 days, until Oct. 30, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Work underway to dismantle toppled crane in Halifax that fell during Hurricane Dorian
Work underway to dismantle toppled crane in Halifax that fell during Hurricane Dorian

The province first declared a localized state of emergency at the site where the crane rests on Sept. 18, but it was then extended for another 14 days on Oct. 2.

The emergency order was originally implemented to speed things up and allow the province to take on liability for any damage caused during the removal process.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education will monitor and inspect the work on site for compliance with regulations and safety standards.

TAGS
Nova ScotiaHalifaxHurricane DorianSouth Park StreetChuck Portercrane removalHalifax craneDepartment of Labour and Advanced EducationEmergency Ordercrane state of emergencyHalifax localized state of emergencySouth Park Street state of emergency
