Crime

Man charged following two arson fires in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 4:44 pm
A man has now been charged with arson in connection to two fires including a shrub fire that occurred near the Canadian Tire store in Kelowna on Aug. 20.
A man has now been charged with arson in connection to two fires including a shrub fire that occurred near the Canadian Tire store in Kelowna on Aug. 20. Global News

A 26-year old man has now been charged in connection to two fires in Kelowna this summer.

Both fires occurred on Aug. 20.

READ MORE: Kelowna carport arson suspect caught on video biking away from scene

The first happened near the Canadian Tire store near Leckie Road and Harvey Avenue.

The shrub fire was put out by the Kelowna Fire Department before it spread.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect walking by and lighting bushes on fire.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP release car arson surveillance video, hope public will help identify suspect

The second fire happened outside of a convenience store on KLO Road.

That fire involved a suspect allegedly lighting  a fire near propane tanks, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A passing police officer noticed smoke and managed to extinguish the flames.

A suspect was arrested later that same day near Kelowna General Hospital.

Jesse Pearce appeared in Kelowna court Monday to face a number of charges including arson in relation to inhabited property, arson damaging property, uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage and robbery.

Pearce’s bail hearing was put off until Tuesday.

He remains in custody.

 

