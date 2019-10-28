Menu

Traffic

Snow, cold and wind cause traffic troubles on QEII near Leduc

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 8:36 am
Alberta 511 photo of traffic conditions on Highway 2 (QEII) at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Alberta 511 photo of traffic conditions on Highway 2 (QEII) at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Courtesy: Twitter/Alberta511

Snow started falling Sunday night and continued in some parts of the Capital Region Monday morning.

The cold and windy conditions are leaving some roads, overpasses and highways very slippery.

511 Alberta, the government-run account that shares up-to-date highway conditions and safety information on Twitter, warned of several dangerous spots Sunday night.

Several collisions were reported on the QEII Highway near Leduc at around 9:30 p.m.

Sections of the highway between Edmonton and Red Deer were also reported to be partially snow covered with limited visibility.

