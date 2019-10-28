Snow, cold and wind cause traffic troubles on QEII near Leduc

Send this page to someone via email

Snow started falling Sunday night and continued in some parts of the Capital Region Monday morning.

The cold and windy conditions are leaving some roads, overpasses and highways very slippery.

511 Alberta, the government-run account that shares up-to-date highway conditions and safety information on Twitter, warned of several dangerous spots Sunday night.

Several collisions were reported on the QEII Highway near Leduc at around 9:30 p.m.

Sections of the highway between Edmonton and Red Deer were also reported to be partially snow covered with limited visibility.

Snow has begun to fall on the QEII between Edmonton and Red Deer. Be cautious of the potential for icy patches as temperatures drop, and please drive according to road conditions. (8:00pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/MYAixyIRyG — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

QEII near Leduc, reports of several collisions due to icy road conditions. Drive with caution in the area and watch for emergency crews. (9:26pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 28, 2019

Hwy60 bridge in Devon, reports of slick conditions on the bridge deck. Drive with caution or choose an alternate route. (10:22pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

La Crete Ferry on Hwy697, northeast of Paddle Prairie, service suspended until further notice. (12:47am) #ABRoads #ABFerry — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 28, 2019

Deerfoot Tr & Stoney Tr in Calgary, snow-covered roads & reduced visibility due to snowfall in the area. Adjust your driving with changing road conditions. (1:06am) #ABRoads #yyc pic.twitter.com/pwVzKyK9J1 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement