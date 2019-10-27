Menu

Crime

2nd shooting in northeast Calgary on Sunday: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 9:00 pm
Updated October 27, 2019 9:29 pm
Calgary police responded to the second shooting of Sunday in the northeast.
Calgary police responded to the second shooting of Sunday in the northeast. Tom Andriuk/Global News

One person was injured in the second shooting of Sunday in northeast Calgary.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Skyview Ranch Road N.E. at 5:55 p.m.

Officers said the victim was a man who was in serious but stable condition.

Within an hour of the incident, police were investigating and getting suspect(s) descriptions.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s first shooting was in the 100 block of Martin Crossing Park N.E. at 1:10 a.m. It also marks the third shooting in the northeast in as many days.

