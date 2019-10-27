2nd shooting in northeast Calgary on Sunday: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was injured in the second shooting of Sunday in northeast Calgary.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Skyview Ranch Road N.E. at 5:55 p.m.

Officers said the victim was a man who was in serious but stable condition.

Within an hour of the incident, police were investigating and getting suspect(s) descriptions.

This is the second shooting in northeast #yyc today, according to police. #yycshooting #yyccrime — Kaylen Small (@KaylenSmall) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s first shooting was in the 100 block of Martin Crossing Park N.E. at 1:10 a.m. It also marks the third shooting in the northeast in as many days.