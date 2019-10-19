Menu

Crime

2 people in hospital after officer-involved shooting during Calgary military parade

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 6:32 pm
Updated October 19, 2019 6:43 pm
Calgary police responded to an officer-involved shooting downtown on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Calgary police responded to an officer-involved shooting downtown on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Mike Hills/Global News

Two people were taken to hospital after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Calgary on Saturday during a military parade, according to EMS.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots before 3 p.m. in the 700 block of 6 Avenue S.W. — the four-block crime scene was later marked with police tape.

Police said an officer fired shots at a vehicle that attempted to drive toward the military parade.

EMS confirmed that a woman and man were taken to Foothills Medical Centre with non-life-threatening injuries. No police officers were injured.

Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Mike Hills/Global News

The incident happened at the same time the 41 Service Battalion was marching down 8 Avenue S.W. to the Mewata Armoury. An official told Global News no one from the march was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary Transit advised people that buses wouldn’t be travelling through the intersection at 7 Street S.W. and 7 Avenue S.W. due to a “police incident.” CTrains were not affected.

