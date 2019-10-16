Menu

Crime

Suspects in Monterey Park shooting fired at Calgary police first: ASIRT

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:56 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 2:59 pm
Calgary police investigate after shots were fired in Monterey Park on Oct. 10, 2019. .
Calgary police investigate after shots were fired in Monterey Park on Oct. 10, 2019. . Global News

As the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Monterey Park last week continues, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is releasing more details on the moments leading up to the incident, saying the suspects fired at police first.

According to ASIRT, officers responded to Laguna Close Northeast around 3 a.m. on Oct. 10 after receiving a call that two men, one who was armed, were attempting to kick down the front door of a home.

Calgary police dispatched the HAWCS helicopter and saw two people leaving the yard of the home and running toward a vehicle in a nearby alley.

ASIRT said officers on the ground located the vehicle and began pursuing it in a CPS cruiser.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary’s Monterey Park

“HAWCS video obtained by ASIRT established that prior to any attempt to stop the vehicle, someone fired shots from the subject vehicle in the direction of the police vehicle,” a news release explained. “Following this, one CPS member discharged several rounds from his service pistol.”

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle continued on, with officers tracking it to a location where it was abandoned.

ASIRT said three people inside the vehicle fled on foot; two of them were apprehended and taken into custody and one remains at large.

ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed these events and/or has any video recording of the incident to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingASIRTCPSAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamCalgary ShootingCalgary Monterey ParkNortheast Calgary shootingNortheast shootingMonterey Park ShootingMonterey ParkMonterey Park police
