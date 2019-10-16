Suspects in Monterey Park shooting fired at Calgary police first: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

As the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Monterey Park last week continues, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is releasing more details on the moments leading up to the incident, saying the suspects fired at police first.

According to ASIRT, officers responded to Laguna Close Northeast around 3 a.m. on Oct. 10 after receiving a call that two men, one who was armed, were attempting to kick down the front door of a home.

Calgary police dispatched the HAWCS helicopter and saw two people leaving the yard of the home and running toward a vehicle in a nearby alley.

ASIRT said officers on the ground located the vehicle and began pursuing it in a CPS cruiser.

“HAWCS video obtained by ASIRT established that prior to any attempt to stop the vehicle, someone fired shots from the subject vehicle in the direction of the police vehicle,” a news release explained. “Following this, one CPS member discharged several rounds from his service pistol.”

The vehicle continued on, with officers tracking it to a location where it was abandoned.

ASIRT said three people inside the vehicle fled on foot; two of them were apprehended and taken into custody and one remains at large.

ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed these events and/or has any video recording of the incident to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.