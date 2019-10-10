Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgarians asked to avoid Monterey Park as police investigate shooting

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 7:58 am
Calgary police investigate after shots were reportedly fired in Monterey Park on Oct. 10, 2019. .
Calgary police investigate after shots were reportedly fired in Monterey Park on Oct. 10, 2019. . Global News

Calgary police are asking residents in Monterey Park to stay in their homes as officers investigate an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to the northeast community at around 3 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a break and enter.

READ MORE: McKenzie Lake homicide victim was shot to death: Calgary police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirmed to Global News that shots were fired but wouldn’t say whether the shots were fired by officers or suspects.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for suspects and did not have anyone in custody.

READ MORE: Swatting calls endanger the public and cost Calgarians: police

Investigators are holding a number of different scenes throughout the community and are asking Calgarians to avoid the neighbourhood until the situation is resolved.

The location of the original break and enter call has not been released by police.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingCPSCalgary ShootingCalgary Monterey ParkNortheast Calgary shootingNortheast shootingMonterey Park ShootingMonterey ParkMonterey Park police
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.