Calgarians asked to avoid Monterey Park as police investigate shooting

Calgary police are asking residents in Monterey Park to stay in their homes as officers investigate an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to the northeast community at around 3 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a break and enter.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirmed to Global News that shots were fired but wouldn’t say whether the shots were fired by officers or suspects.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for suspects and did not have anyone in custody.

Investigators are holding a number of different scenes throughout the community and are asking Calgarians to avoid the neighbourhood until the situation is resolved.

The location of the original break and enter call has not been released by police.

