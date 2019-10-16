2 men charged in decade-old shooting death at Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged two men in connection with a homicide that happened over a decade ago.

Nader Nilianbousheri, 32, was shot and killed at his home in the 3900 block of 16 Street Southwest on Nov. 6, 2007.

Police believe Nilianbousheri was the victim of a home invasion and was killed after becoming involved in a fight with the suspects.

Mahamed Mohamud Mussa, 42, of Ottawa, and Mohamed Yousuf Mohamed, 43, of Toronto, are charged with one count each of second-degree murder.

They were arrested on Oct. 8, police said in a media release Wednesday.

“Unsolved homicide investigations remain open and our investigators continue to search for new evidence with the goal of holding people accountable for their crimes,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in a news release.

“We strive to find answers and finality in these cases, like all homicide investigations, and bring justice to victims of homicide.” Tweet This

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide and home invasion to call the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.