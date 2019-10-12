Menu

Crime

Stray bullets fired between 2 vehicles hit Mr. Sub in southwest Calgary: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 4:04 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 4:42 pm
No one is in custody after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Saturday afternoon.

Police said it appeared that people in two vehicles shot at each other in the area of 4662 Macleod Trail S.W. before 1:30 p.m.

Stray bullets hit Mr. Sub, breaking some glass, according to police.

There was the potential for injuries, but it was too early to tell, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., EMS was assessing one person at the scene, confirming that the individual was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

More to come.

