Stray bullets fired between 2 vehicles hit Mr. Sub in southwest Calgary: police

No one is in custody after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Saturday afternoon.
Police said it appeared that people in two vehicles shot at each other in the area of 4662 Macleod Trail S.W. before 1:30 p.m.
Stray bullets hit Mr. Sub, breaking some glass, according to police.
There was the potential for injuries, but it was too early to tell, police said.
Just before 2 p.m., EMS was assessing one person at the scene, confirming that the individual was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
