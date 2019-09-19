Calgary police seek dashcam footage of Labour Day long weekend shooting

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying the people involved in a shooting in the community of Whitehorn over the Labour Day long weekend.

Officers were called to Whitehorn Drive between 52 Street and 58 Street Northeast just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

“It is believed that two vehicles, an SUV and a light-coloured car, were involved in the shooting,” the Calgary Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

Officers attending the scene found evidence of a shooting, though police didn’t specify what the evidence was.

Witnesses told police the SUV almost collided with another driver’s vehicle in the intersection of 52 Street and Whitehorn Drive N.E.

On Thursday, police urged anyone with information about the shooting, or who has dashcam footage from the scene, to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

“This shooting happened on a busy street with lots of other drivers and bystanders in the area who may have seen something,” Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper said.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the shootings.

CPS said addressing the “increased violence and shootings” in northeast Calgary is a priority, and is the focus of several different CPS units.