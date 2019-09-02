Police investigate after shots fired in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
At around 9 p.m., police responded to Temple Drive near the intersection of 52 Street NE after residents called saying they saw people in vehicles heading east on Temple Drive shooting at each other.
Police say multiple shell casings were found in the area.
The investigation continues, with police looking for surveillance video and getting statements from possible witnesses.
