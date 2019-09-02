Crime
September 2, 2019 11:31 am
Updated: September 2, 2019 12:22 pm

Police investigate after shots fired in northeast Calgary

By Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate shots fired Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 near Temple Drive and 52 Street.

Craig Hooper, Global News
A A

Calgary police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.

At around 9 p.m., police responded to Temple Drive near the intersection of 52 Street NE after residents called saying they saw people in vehicles heading east on Temple Drive shooting at each other.

Police say multiple shell casings were found in the area.

The investigation continues, with police looking for surveillance video and getting statements from possible witnesses.

09-02-templedriveCraigHooper2

Calgary police investigate shots fired Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 near Temple Drive and 52 Street.

Craig Hooper, Global News
09-02-templedriveCraigHooper

Calgary police investigate shots fired Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 near Temple Drive and 52 Street.

Craig Hooper, Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Shooting
Crime
Drive-by Shooting
north east Calgary
Shots fired
Temple
Temple Drive
Whitehorn

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.