Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 2:55 pm
Police are investigating after shots were fired in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Police are investigating after shots were fired in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s northeast early Saturday morning.

After two calls came in, police said they responded to a house in the 50 block of Castleridge Crescent N.E. after midnight.

Officers recovered two rounds inside the house. A nearby silver car could be seen with bullet holes and a shattered driver’s side window.

There were no injuries, police said.

The Crime Scene Unit is investigating.

A bullet hole could be seen in a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
A bullet hole could be seen in a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Global News

 

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingNortheast Calgary shootingCastleridgeCastleridge ShootingCastleridge Crescent N.E.Calgary shots fireCalgary shots fired northeastCastleridge Calgary shooting
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.