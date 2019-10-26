Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s northeast early Saturday morning.
After two calls came in, police said they responded to a house in the 50 block of Castleridge Crescent N.E. after midnight.
Officers recovered two rounds inside the house. A nearby silver car could be seen with bullet holes and a shattered driver’s side window.
There were no injuries, police said.
The Crime Scene Unit is investigating.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS