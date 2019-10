Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Erin Woods on Thursday evening.

Officers arrived at Erin Woods Drive and Erin Croft Crescent Southeast at around 9 p.m.

Police said no one was hurt, but at least one bullet hit a nearby home.

It’s unknown if police have any suspects in custody.

