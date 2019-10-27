Menu

Crime

One person in life threatening condition after NE Calgary shooting

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 7:36 am
Calgary Police are investigating a shooting in the city's northeast on Sunday morning. .
Calgary Police are investigating a shooting in the city's northeast on Sunday morning. . Josh Ritchie / Global News

Calgary Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the city’s northeast early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 1:10 a.m. to the 100 block of Martin Crossing Park northeast for reports of gunshots.

One person was transported to hospital in life threatening condition.

According to police, its unclear where the shots came from.

Police said there is nobody in custody but they are continuing to search for suspects.

 

Story continues below advertisement
