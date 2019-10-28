End of an era for U of A volleyball coach Terry Danyluk

You can’t call it a retirement, but after 28 seasons, Terry Danyluk will no longer be on the bench coaching the University of Alberta Golden Bears volleyball program.

Danyluk has moved in to a position as general manager of the Bears, which will include coaching assistance but the main focus is fundraising to support the program and create life-long scholarships.

“It’s been my life for 28 years,” said Danyluk. “But I think it’s been really rewarding for me to step back and to look at the job in a different perspective. Tweet This

“What I really want is, for when I’m ready to leave this place, that there’s stability and a scholarship program for the athletes… so that the head coach doesn’t have to spend so much time focusing on fundraising because it just shouldn’t be part of their job.”

What a career it has been.

He’s won eight national championships total: one as a player with the Bears, one as assistant coach and six as head coach. He holds the record for most conference wins of all U of A coaches, with 416.

“It’s an amazing job,” said Danyluk. “I love the fact that I was able to be involved in so many different people’s lives.” Tweet This

Brock Davidiuk played for Danyluk and won a national championship with the program in 2005.

He takes over as bench boss after seven years learning and coaching with Danyluk. He also completed the Masters of Coaching program at the U of A.