Police investigating after body found in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in west Edmonton.

Police said they located the body around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday after it was discovered by a passerby near 177 Street and 69 Avenue.

The man’s body was on a baseball field in the Callingwood neighbourhood, according to police.

Officers said while the death is being considered suspicious, there are no indications on whether the death was criminal in nature.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been contacted to assist in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact their local detachment or to call 780-423-4567.

Story continues below advertisement