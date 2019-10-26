Vancouver woman in critical condition after tree falls on her during B.C. windstorm

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on her in a Vancouver neighbourhood during Friday’s powerful windstorm.

Vancouver Fire Chief Darryl Reid posted the news on social media Saturday, saying the woman was found unconscious under the tree.

Complex rescue by @VanFireRescue #Engine19 yesterday. Crews arrived to unconscious woman completely buried under huge tree felled by wind. Extensive search & methodical tree removal to extricate pt & transfer care to @BC_EHS. All of #VFRS @iaff18 wishes her a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/4fmRF5HAjt — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) October 26, 2019

Asst. Chief Trevor Connelly told Global News that firefighters were called to the 4000 block of West 13 Avenue in Point Grey around 2 p.m.

The woman, who Connelly said was either walking or jogging on the sidewalk, was buried under a plywood construction fence outside a home.

The “very large” tree broke above ground and crushed the fence while narrowly avoiding the house, he said.

Connelly said the woman was not visible to crews at all. They only knew to look for her because someone saw the incident happen, although it was initially reported as a child under a tree.

Firefighters and a neighbour used chainsaws to break down the tree and rescue the woman from under the plywood. She was then taken to Vancouver General Hospital by ambulance.

BC Emergency Health Services said they transported the woman in critical condition. Connelly said she was semi-conscious by the time he arrived to see her taken by paramedics.

Vancouver saw wind gusts hit a peak of 78 km/h Friday during the windstorm, with sustained winds between 40 and 60 km/h for eight straight hours.

The winds knocked down several other trees in the Metro Vancouver area. At one point, a tree fully blocked off access to SkyTrains on the Expo Line, forcing riders to walk on the line itself to the next available station.

It’s not believed any homes were damaged by the trees, which blocked roads and affected traffic. No other injuries have been reported.

More than 21,000 customers throughout the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast were without electricity at the peak of the storm, BC Hydro reported.

By Saturday morning, over 400 customers were still without power in some parts of Metro Vancouver, including Richmond, Delta and Surrey.

More than 40,000 other customers lost power at one point in the B.C. Interior. Just under 2,000 customers remained in the dark Saturday morning — mostly in the Thompson/Shuswap regions, which saw peak winds of 91 km/h in Kamloops.

The winds also led to ferry cancellations and the closure of some public parks, including Vancouver’s Stanley Park.