B.C. windstorm leads to power outages, ferry cancellations

By Gord Macdonald and Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 3:13 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 3:54 pm
Strong winds are hitting B.C.'s South Coast.
Strong winds are hitting B.C.'s South Coast. District of West Vancouver

Ferry cancellations and power outages are starting to pile up Friday due to high winds on B.C.’s South Coast.

A wind warning from Environment Canada says winds in Metro Vancouver could gust up to 90 km/h.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct 24

The City of Vancouver has advised residents to avoid large trees as “sustained high winds may cause trees to sway, branches to break and, in extreme cases, be uprooted,” according to a written statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says the blustery conditions will continue into Friday afternoon and evening.

BC Hydro is dealing with 12,000 customers without electricity on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

More than 38,000 customers are without power in the Thompson/Shuswap region. Kamloops Fire Rescue has responded to several reports of downed trees and power lines.

READ MORE: Rain forecast for B.C.’s Southern Interior, snow along mountain passes

More than 4,000 customers in northern B.C. have no electricity.

BC Ferries has cancelled sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo.

“There may be further sailing cancellations due to these high winds,” BC Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall said.

READ MORE: Powerful winds on way for most of B.C. South Coast, central and southern interior

Marshall suggests passengers check the BC Ferries website or social media before heading to the ferry terminal.

Stanley Park has been closed.

— With files from CFJC

