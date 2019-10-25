B.C. windstorm leads to power outages, ferry cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

Ferry cancellations and power outages are starting to pile up Friday due to high winds on B.C.’s South Coast.

A wind warning from Environment Canada says winds in Metro Vancouver could gust up to 90 km/h.

1:34 B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct 24 B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct 24

The City of Vancouver has advised residents to avoid large trees as “sustained high winds may cause trees to sway, branches to break and, in extreme cases, be uprooted,” according to a written statement.

.@environmentca has issued a wind warning for #Vancouver today. Winds are expected to peak by noon & gusts will reach up to 90km/hr.

For your safety, avoid large trees as branches may break. You can report any tree or traffic signal issues using VanConnect or by calling 3-1-1. pic.twitter.com/jpxFoIWpBN — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) October 25, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says the blustery conditions will continue into Friday afternoon and evening.

BC Hydro is dealing with 12,000 customers without electricity on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

More than 38,000 customers are without power in the Thompson/Shuswap region. Kamloops Fire Rescue has responded to several reports of downed trees and power lines.

More than 4,000 customers in northern B.C. have no electricity.

BC Ferries has cancelled sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo.

“There may be further sailing cancellations due to these high winds,” BC Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall said.

Marshall suggests passengers check the BC Ferries website or social media before heading to the ferry terminal.

Stanley Park has been closed.

— With files from CFJC