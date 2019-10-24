Menu

Powerful winds on way for most of B.C. South Coast, central and southern interior

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 8:37 pm
People on stand up paddleboards navigate the waters of Burrard Inlet as high winds create waves in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. Environment Canada issued a wind warning with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in the region. .
People on stand up paddleboards navigate the waters of Burrard Inlet as high winds create waves in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. Environment Canada issued a wind warning with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in the region. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

It’s about to get a whole lot more chilly — and blustery — for much of southern and central B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Southern Gulf Islands, predicting winds as high as 80 km/h in some areas Friday.

In the Fraser Canyon, Okanagan, Shuswap, Nicola, and North and South Thompson regions, the high winds are expected to begin Thursday evening.

READ MORE: ‘Travel is not recommended’: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Highway 3

Meteorologists say a low pressure system is expected to cross the central Interior overnight, bringing a cold front across the southern Interior Friday morning towards the coast. That’s when the winds are set to hit the Lower Mainland, North Shore and Gulf Islands.

Southerly winds between 40 and 60 km/h are expected through the morning and afternoon as the front moves toward Washington state.

Story continues below advertisement

The Okanagan and Thompson regions will likely see 70 km/h winds. In the Fraser Canyon, including Lillooet and Lytton, the gusts could reach as high as 80 km/h.

But the weather service issued a full wind warning to residents in the 100 Mile House, Cariboo and Chilcotin areas — including Williams Lake and parts of Highway 97.

READ MORE: Rain forecast for B.C.’s Southern Interior, snow along mountain passes

On Friday, Environment Canada said those areas could see winds between 70 km/h to 90 km/h, which could cause damage and create hazardous driving conditions.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the wind warning says. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Story continues below advertisement

The winds are expected to die down throughout the province by early Friday evening.

