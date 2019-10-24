Powerful winds on way for most of B.C. South Coast, central and southern interior

Send this page to someone via email

It’s about to get a whole lot more chilly — and blustery — for much of southern and central B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Southern Gulf Islands, predicting winds as high as 80 km/h in some areas Friday.

In the Fraser Canyon, Okanagan, Shuswap, Nicola, and North and South Thompson regions, the high winds are expected to begin Thursday evening.

Meteorologists say a low pressure system is expected to cross the central Interior overnight, bringing a cold front across the southern Interior Friday morning towards the coast. That’s when the winds are set to hit the Lower Mainland, North Shore and Gulf Islands.

Southerly winds between 40 and 60 km/h are expected through the morning and afternoon as the front moves toward Washington state.

Power outages & ferry delays possible! A cold front will bring brief but intense rain Friday morning. Back to sun by afternoon. But it's the winds we are mainly concerned about. Sustained 40-60 km/h with gusts up to 80 km/h at times on Friday. #BCStorm@GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/bzU8cQTKdg — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) October 24, 2019

The Okanagan and Thompson regions will likely see 70 km/h winds. In the Fraser Canyon, including Lillooet and Lytton, the gusts could reach as high as 80 km/h.

But the weather service issued a full wind warning to residents in the 100 Mile House, Cariboo and Chilcotin areas — including Williams Lake and parts of Highway 97.

On Friday, Environment Canada said those areas could see winds between 70 km/h to 90 km/h, which could cause damage and create hazardous driving conditions.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the wind warning says. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The winds are expected to die down throughout the province by early Friday evening.

