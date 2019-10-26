Many in B.C. still without power following Friday’s windstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Many homes throughout B.C. are still without power following a windstorm that barreled across much of the province Friday.

According to BC Hydro, most of the outages are in the Interior and most are windstorm-related, caused by trees falling across power lines.

On Friday, BC Hydro said winds caused widespread damage to its electrical systems in multiple regions, resulting in outages to more than 110,000 customers.

Today's windstorm caused extensive outages, particularly in #ChaseBC, #SalmonArm, #Sicamous & #Kamloops. We anticipate customers out overnight in these areas, including #100MileHouse. Crews will be working around the clock & additional resources are arriving to assist. #BCStorm — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 26, 2019

On Saturday, a BC Hydro spokesperson said the majority of Friday’s power outages were windstorm related, “and that as of this morning, we are 97 per cent restored.”

The spokesperson said BC Hydro was aware of the storm and was able to prepare for it, but that some of its customers are still without power.

The spokesperson added “again it’s all hands on deck today and we’re trying to get everybody restored by this evening.”

Also Saturday, B.C. Ferries said the windstorm resulted in 25 sailing cancellations Friday, with the bulk (14) being on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

A spokesperson said B.C. Ferries is now back to its regular schedule and that it has added additional sailings for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay to help with the backlog.

On its website, BC Hydro said the hardest hit areas were the Southern Interior, Lower Mainland and northern Vancouver Island, though it noted a snowstorm in the Peace region also caused damage and resulted in outages in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Smithers.

As of Saturday morning, 9:26 a.m., these were BC Hydro’s latest outage updates:

Total outages: 111, affecting 2,998 customers.

1:46 Windstorm delays ferry service Windstorm delays ferry service

Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast: 11 outages (Chilliwack, Coquitlam, two in Delta, Langley, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody, Richmond, Vancouver and two in Surrey) affecting 478 customers.

Okanagan: Five outages affecting 714 customers. Most of the outages are in the North Okanagan.

Thompson and Shuswap: 35 outages affecting 1,147 customers, though this list includes the 100 Mile House region in the Cariboo. In the Kamloops area, there are 11 outages affecting 419 customers, while Salmon Arm has nine outages affecting 692 customers.

Vancouver Island: 12 outages affecting 348 customers. Ten of the 11 are on the northern half, including one in Courtenay, two on Quadra Island, two near Nanaimo, four on Gabriola Island and one near Parksville. The lone outage in the southern half is on Saturna Island.

Central Interior: One outage in Prince George affecting five customers.

Northern B.C.: 47 outages affecting 306 customers. Nearly all of the outages are in or around Dawson Creek.

Global News has reached out to BC Hydro for more information on Saturday’s outages.