Free call-in legal clinic in Quebec this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

More than 100 lawyers and notaries are serving up free legal advice this weekend across Quebec.

A call-in legal clinic courtesy of the Young Bar of Montreal association is back to answer questions Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Montreal Police street checks: “stopped because of their ethnic origin, not because they’ve done anything”

The semiannual service aims to improve access to justice for Quebecers, with more than 3,500 calls made during the last event in April.

The clinic handles concerns that range from leases to divorces and contracts. It is reachable at 1-844-779-6232.

READ MORE: Baby formula recalled over possible Cronobacter bacteria contamination

The most frequently asked questions relate to family, property, work and estate management.

Story continues below advertisement

The association hosts the call-in clinic in collaboration with partners including the Bar of Quebec and the province’s centre for access to legal information.