Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Free call-in legal clinic in Quebec this weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2019 12:06 pm
.
. File/Getty Images

More than 100 lawyers and notaries are serving up free legal advice this weekend across Quebec.

A call-in legal clinic courtesy of the Young Bar of Montreal association is back to answer questions Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Montreal Police street checks: “stopped because of their ethnic origin, not because they’ve done anything”

The semiannual service aims to improve access to justice for Quebecers, with more than 3,500 calls made during the last event in April.

The clinic handles concerns that range from leases to divorces and contracts. It is reachable at 1-844-779-6232.

READ MORE: Baby formula recalled over possible Cronobacter bacteria contamination

The most frequently asked questions relate to family, property, work and estate management.

Story continues below advertisement

The association hosts the call-in clinic in collaboration with partners including the Bar of Quebec and the province’s centre for access to legal information.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
QuebecLawyersContractsLegal advicelegal feesBar of Quebeccall-in legal cliniccentre for access to legal informationdivorceslegal information
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.