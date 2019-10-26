Menu

Canada

Baby formula recalled over possible Cronobacter bacteria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2019 7:08 am
.
. The Canadian Press

Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. is recalling Kirkland Signature brand Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold nationally in 1.36 kg packages with a best before date of Nov. 5, 2020.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Anyone who has the product is advised to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been no reports linking the product to any illnesses, however, the CFIA says that in rare cases Cronobacter can cause serious or even fatal infections of the bloodstream and central nervous system.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
national skyline national skyline

