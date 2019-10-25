Justin Medlock leads Blue Bombers over Stampeders with late field goal

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Medlock booted a 34-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to lift the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 29-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The win came in newly-acquired quarterback Zach Collaros’s Bombers debut, and kept Winnipeg’s (11-7) hopes alive for a home playoff date.

If the Stamps (11-6) lose next week to B.C., Winnipeg finishes second in the West Division. Saskatchewan (11-5) ends its season with back-to-back games against Edmonton.

Collaros completed 22-of-28 pass attempts for 221 yards with touchdown passes to Kenny Lawler and Darvin Adams. He threw one interception.

Calgary receivers Eric Rogers and Hergy Mayala each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bo Levi Mitchell

Collaros was playing in his first game since suffering a concussion in a June 13 game when he was Saskatchewan’s pivot.

