Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Justin Medlock leads Blue Bombers over Stampeders with late field goal

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2019 11:57 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Darvin Adams (1) celebrates scoring the touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 25, 2019. .
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Darvin Adams (1) celebrates scoring the touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 25, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Justin Medlock booted a 34-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to lift the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 29-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The win came in newly-acquired quarterback Zach Collaros’s Bombers debut, and kept Winnipeg’s (11-7) hopes alive for a home playoff date.

READ MORE: Zach Collaros to start at QB for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

If the Stamps (11-6) lose next week to B.C., Winnipeg finishes second in the West Division. Saskatchewan (11-5) ends its season with back-to-back games against Edmonton.

Collaros completed 22-of-28 pass attempts for 221 yards with touchdown passes to Kenny Lawler and Darvin Adams. He threw one interception.

READ MORE: Ed Tait’s Five Things for Friday’s Bomber season finale versus Calgary

Calgary receivers Eric Rogers and Hergy Mayala each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bo Levi Mitchell

Story continues below advertisement

Collaros was playing in his first game since suffering a concussion in a June 13 game when he was Saskatchewan’s pivot.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCalgary Stampeders
