Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Zach Collaros to start at QB for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 7:29 pm
Zach Collaros practices with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday at IG Field.
Zach Collaros practices with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday at IG Field. Marek Tkach / Global News

Quarterback Zach Collaros has been handed the reigns of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offence for their final regular-season game.

The Bombers were forced to make a change at QB for Friday’s contest against the Calgary Stampeders with an injured Chris Streveler still a few days off, according to head coach Mike O’Shea.

Despite the fact Collaros hasn’t thrown a single pass yet this season after getting concussed in the very first game, O’Shea has the utmost confidence in his new veteran quarterback.

“He’s learned the playbook quickly,” O’Shea told reporters on Thursday.

“He’s a pro. He’s been on a team that’s won a Grey Cup and led another team to a Grey Cup. He’s been through this time of year lots of times before. So he’s a good quarterback.”

With Streveler going on the one-game injured list, Collaros will be the team’s third starting quarterback this season.

“I was pretty tuned up at practice all week,” Collaros said. “Just felt really good to be out there throwing the ball around with the guys, and being in the huddle, and mixing it up. Obviously in the game, little bit different intensity, the adrenaline is flowing. Getting a completion, taking a hit, all those things always seem to calm me down.”

Collaros has a long history of head injuries. His latest concussion took him almost a full season to recover, and there was a time where he wasn’t sure if he’d even play again.

“I don’t think I had that doubt that I was going to be a starter again, but it was more or less, are you going to play again kind of thing,” Collaros said. “I appreciate people’s concern, but I said this earlier, I trust the doctors and the specialists we’ve seen.”

The switch in quarterbacks is just one of three changes to the Bombers starting lineup this week. Defensive back Chandler Fenner won’t play after being moved to the one-game injured list, and Marcus Rios has been placed on the practice roster. Mercy Maston will start at the dimeback spot for Rios, while Mike Jones will get his first career CFL start at cornerback. Trevor Knight will dress as their third-string quarterback.

Kickoff on Friday is at 7:30 pm at IG Field.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCalgary StampedersGrey CupZach CollarosQuarterbackChris Streveler
