Ed Tait’s Five Things for Friday’s Bomber season finale versus Calgary

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will try to end their 2019 regular season on a positive note — and create a little momentum for the CFL West Division semifinal — with a win Friday Night at IG Field over the Calgary Stampeders.

Last Saturday the Stamps tied the season series at a game apiece with a 37-33 win at McMahon Stadium. So a grand total of two points separates these two teams in those two previous meetings.

The 680 CJOB Broadcast team of Bob Irving, Doug Brown, Ed Tait, Greg Mackling and Christian Aumell will get you set for what should be another “bruising battle” starting at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show.

But until then, as he does every week, the Digital Content Director for bluebombers.com, Ed Tait has a list of “need to know” items for you to peruse.

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



1. The Bombers and Stamps meet for the second time in six days after last week’s game in Calgary — and with a home playoff date at stake.

The Bombers loss last week in Calgary has them at 10-7, trailing both the Stamps and Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are 11-5. Winnipeg has one game remaining and a bye in the final week of the regular season, while the Stamps and Riders have two games left.

Calgary is here Friday and then head to B.C., while Saskatchewan has a home-and-home series with the Edmonton, beginning this weekend in the Alberta capital.

2. As for the possible playoff scenarios, pay attention here because there could be a test…

A Calgary win or tie Friday night clinches a home playoff date for the Stamps. A Calgary win and a Saskatchewan loss in their game in Edmonton means the Stamps will clinch first and host the West Final.

A Rider win or tie means they clinch a home playoff game.

Here’s how the Bombers could still host a playoff game: they need to win this week and then hope the Stamps then lose to the Lions in their finale.

There’s also another scenario that could see Winnipeg, Calgary and Saskatchewan all finish at 11-7. That possible three-way tie would see the Stamps finish first, the Bombers second and the Riders third based on the tiebreaker that takes into account the common record of the three teams in head-to-head games.

In that case, Calgary would get first with a 3-2 record, Winnipeg would be second at 3-3 and the Riders third at 2-3.

3. Andrew Harris is chasing his third-consecutive rushing title. He leads the CFL with 1,316 yards, 313 more than Montreal’s William Stanback and 319 yards more than both Edmonton’s C.J. Gable and William Powell of Saskatchewan. Harris would be become the first running back in Bombers history to win three straight rushing crowns.

4. Cornerback Winston Rose has nine interceptions for the Bombers this year, which leads the CFL. That total is also the most by any Bombers defender since hall of famer Less Browne had 10 picks in 1991.

5. Finally, the Bombers final regular-season home game will feature a number of promotions for fans who take in the action at IG Field. Among them:

Andrew Harris responds to becoming a bobblehead

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Andrew Harris bobblehead

All draft beer, as well as 355 ml Bud and Bud Light cans, will be priced at $4.90 (plus tax)

The Bomber Store deal of the game: take 25% off whatever you can fit in a Blue Bombers cinch bag (excluding jerseys)

The club will also recognize fans who have been such a key part of the team’s history and success; all long-term supporters of 25 years or more will be honoured during a presentation Friday night. Those fans will see a brick engraved with their last name and the year they became a season ticket member installed on the pathway south of the Bud Grant statue outside of Gate 1 at IG Field at 6:15 p.m. on game day. An official certificate will also be presented.

Friday also offers a chance to contribute to the Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative, now in its 17th year of raising funds and collecting food items for local food banks. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or make a cash donation to help support Winnipeg Harvest. In return, fans are able to have their photo taken with the iconic Grey Cup.

