Mum’s the word on Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ starting quarterback

With the playoffs right around the corner in the CFL, the mind games have already begun.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders, whether it be Chris Streveler or Zach Collaros, could be kept a secret right up until game time.

Streveler missed practice on Tuesday after getting hurt twice in last week’s loss to the Stamps. The Bombers held a closed practice on Wednesday ahead of their final game of the regular season, so it’s unknown if Streveler was on the field. And head coach Mike O’Shea started off his media availability by letting everyone know that he wasn’t going to talk about it.

“Day three, closed practice, and given the time of year, and our situation, I’m not going to reveal any roster information today,” O’Shea said.

Streveler had a noticeable limp at the end of Saturday’s game, but O’Shea was quite clear on Tuesday that Streveler didn’t need to practice this week to start against Calgary in the rematch.

Streveler has just a 3-5 win-loss record in his eight games as the starter since replacing an injured Matt Nichols.

Collaros took all the reps with the first-team offence in practice on Tuesday in Streveler’s absence.

Any hopes of the Bombers hosting a home playoff game hinge on a victory over the Stamps on Saturday. And considering it’s their final game of the regular season, they want to finish on a high, especially after losing four of their last five games.

“I think anytime going into the playoffs, it’s always nice to go in on a positive note,” defensive tackle Jake Thomas said.

“You don’t want to just tiptoe in with a couple of losses. So I think we’re ready to get firing, and hopefully we get a win.” Tweet This

“We have something to prove,” defensive back Winston Rose said. “Not just to Calgary, the whole league — that we’re coming to play in the playoffs.”

With a playoff spot already clinched, it’s certainly not do-or-die for the blue and gold, but they’re certainly treating it that way.

“A must win for us,” running back Andrew Harris said. “Especially going into a bye week, we want to empty the tank, and really put our best foot forward, and play a very physical brand of football, and execute at a high level. And go into our bye week with a lot of confidence.”

“It’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere,” receiver Darvin Adams said. “Even though it’s not the playoffs, it’s going to feel like the playoffs.”

