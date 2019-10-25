Menu

Politics

Councillor wants Calgary union employees to agree to wage freeze

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 12:23 pm
Calgary City Hall fall 2017
Calgary City Hall fall 2017. Dani Lantela / Global News/File

A Calgary councillor will be filing a notice of motion on Friday that effectively calls for a one-year wage freeze for all City of Calgary’s union employees, including the Calgary Fire Department and the Calgary Police Service.

Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland is calling for a hold to be put on the 1.5 per cent wage increase that union workers were set to receive in 2020.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2019: What’s in it for Calgary and Lethbridge?

Ward told Global News an increase in union wages would result in a significant increase to taxes.

“A 1.5 per cent wage increase is actually a 1.8 increase in taxes — $31 million,” Sutherland explained. “So in order for us to get, for example, a ‘zero’ for 2020 — we have to cut $53 million.”

“[To] put that in perspective — we just did an emergency cut in August of $60 million, now we have to add on another cut of $53 million to get to zero — so this is really significant.”
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Uncertainty looms as Calgary city council, Eau Claire Market owner negotiate in private

Sutherland said 1.5 per cent comes out to about $18 a pay cheque for someone that makes $50,000 a year.

He said the City of Calgary only has “so much money” and they will be forced into letting people go if they can’t get tax rates down.

READ MORE: Calgarians being asked their opinion on lowering speed limits

Sutherland went on to say he thinks it’s important that the unions get proper notice so leaders and members can have their own dialogue about how the voluntary wage freeze would impact them.

He told Global News the move would go a long way to helping Calgarians keep their taxes down in already difficult time.

– With files from Matthew Conrod, Global News

