Calgary city council votes 13-1 to approve $60M in budget cuts
Calgary city council has voted 13-1 to approve $60 million in budget cuts on Tuesday night.
Coun. Druh Farrel was the sole opposed vote.
Proposed reductions can be viewed here.
Major cuts include:
- four Medical Response Units and a Rescue Unit being cut from the Calgary Fire Department
- 80,000 hours of service cut from Calgary Transit
- $7 million from Calgary police
More to come…
