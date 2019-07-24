Politics
July 24, 2019 1:41 am

Calgary city council votes 13-1 to approve $60M in budget cuts

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Calgary city council debated into Tuesday night and approved $60 million in budget cuts. Michael King has more on what Calgarians can expect.

Calgary city council has voted 13-1 to approve $60 million in budget cuts on Tuesday night.

Coun. Druh Farrel was the sole opposed vote.

Proposed reductions can be viewed here.

Major cuts include:

  • four Medical Response Units and a Rescue Unit being cut from the Calgary Fire Department
  • 80,000 hours of service cut from Calgary Transit
  • $7 million from Calgary police

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

