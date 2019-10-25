Menu

Crime

Two youths charged after alleged knife-point car-jacking in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 9:05 am
Updated October 25, 2019 10:12 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police arrested and charged two youths after an armed car-jacking involving a food delivery driver in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Officers were first called to Stavely Crescent and Benway Drive, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, at around 10 p.m.

Police said the two suspects, one with a knife, stole a silver Hyundai Sonata and fled eastbound. The victim had also fled the scene, police added.

Investigators allege the suspects also filled the car at a gas station and drove off without paying later that night.

At 3 a.m. on Friday, police said they found the vehicle near Martingrove Road and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police arrested the two youths, who have been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Investigators said they are still looking for a third suspect who was with the teens at the time of the arrest, but managed to escape.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

