Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has been injured after a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

Officers were called to The West Mall and Rathburn Road at around 3:10 a.m.

Police told Global News a man was sitting in the passenger seat when shots were fired on his side of the vehicle. The man was struck in the leg and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said a woman was driving the vehicle.

Police said three suspects fled in a white vehicle.

