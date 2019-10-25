Woman stabbed to death in South Calgary on Friday: police

Send this page to someone via email

The homicide unit is investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in the community of South Calgary on Friday.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue Southwest at around 2:45 a.m., and found a woman dead at the scene.

In a Friday news release, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the stabbing isn’t believed to be random.

Calgary police investigate a homicide in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue Southwest on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Global News

Officers identified a suspect, who was taken into custody in downtown Calgary at around 5 a.m.

Police haven’t released the age or name of the victim.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.