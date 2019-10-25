Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman stabbed to death in South Calgary on Friday: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 8:08 am
Updated October 25, 2019 8:10 am
Calgary police investigate a homicide in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue Southwest on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. .
Calgary police investigate a homicide in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue Southwest on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. . Global News

The homicide unit is investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in the community of South Calgary on Friday.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue Southwest at around 2:45 a.m., and found a woman dead at the scene.

In a Friday news release, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the stabbing isn’t believed to be random.

Calgary police investigate a homicide in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue Southwest on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Calgary police investigate a homicide in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue Southwest on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Global News

READ MORE: Suspects in Monterey Park shooting fired at Calgary police first: ASIRT

Story continues below advertisement

Officers identified a suspect, who was taken into custody in downtown Calgary at around 5 a.m.

Police haven’t released the age or name of the victim.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceStabbingCPSCalgary HomicideStabbing DeathSouth CalgaryCalgary stabbing deathSouth Calgary homicideSouth Calgary stabbing death
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.