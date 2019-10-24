Alberta Budget 2019: Fees and taxes – What will it cost more to do?

Send this page to someone via email

The United Conservatives’ first provincial budget focuses on jobs and includes an overall spending cut of 2.8 per cent over the next four years.

It also increases some taxes and user fees and will look at adding a few more.

Tobacco tax

The tax on a carton of 200 cigarettes will be increased $5 to $55 per carton, effective Oct. 25, 2019.

This brings Alberta’s rate in line with other provinces’.

Tax on loose tobacco will rise 3.75 cents to 41.25 cents per gram.

The tax rate on cigars will go up from 129 per cent to 142 per cent.

These changes are expected to generate $45 to $55 million per year in revenue.

Considering vaping tax

The province also intends to implement a tax on vaping products.

As part of a review, the government will explore approaches to bring this tax in, with more details expected in the 2020 budget.

Using jurisdictions in the U.S. for context, revenue on a potential vaping tax would likely be under $10 million annually.

Considering tourism levy for short-term rentals

Short-term rentals (STRs) like Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO are becoming increasingly popular but aren’t currently required to pay the four-per-cent tourism levy.

The province intends to bring in legislation in spring 2020 that would require STRs to pay the levy, bringing them in line with other short-term accommodation rentals.

Renewing your vehicle registration

Starting this year (2019-20), it will cost $5 more to renew your vehicle registration.

The $80 annual fee will hold steady for 2020-21.

The cost for RVs or campers will go up to $150 from $100 in 2018-19.

Visiting a museum

The cost to visit the Royal Alberta Museum or Royal Tyrell Museum will go up next year.

In 2020-21, one adult admission will cost $21 (up from $19) and a family pass will cost $50.

