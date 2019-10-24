Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Alberta Budget 2019

Advertisement
Economy

Alberta Budget 2019: Fees and taxes – What will it cost more to do?

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 6:32 pm
Alberta Budget 2019: Alberta to use budget to get ‘fair-deal’ for province
WATCH: Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews announces money to attempt to get a fair-deal for the province.

The United Conservatives’ first provincial budget focuses on jobs and includes an overall spending cut of 2.8 per cent over the next four years.

It also increases some taxes and user fees and will look at adding a few more.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2019 includes cuts to cities, civil servants, universities

Tobacco tax

The tax on a carton of 200 cigarettes will be increased $5 to $55 per carton, effective Oct. 25, 2019.

This brings Alberta’s rate in line with other provinces’.

Tax on loose tobacco will rise 3.75 cents to 41.25 cents per gram.

The tax rate on cigars will go up from 129 per cent to 142 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

These changes are expected to generate $45 to $55 million per year in revenue.

Considering vaping tax

The province also intends to implement a tax on vaping products.

As part of a review, the government will explore approaches to bring this tax in, with more details expected in the 2020 budget.

Using jurisdictions in the U.S. for context, revenue on a potential vaping tax would likely be under $10 million annually.

Considering tourism levy for short-term rentals

Short-term rentals (STRs) like Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO are becoming increasingly popular but aren’t currently required to pay the four-per-cent tourism levy.

The province intends to bring in legislation in spring 2020 that would require STRs to pay the levy, bringing them in line with other short-term accommodation rentals.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2019: What’s in it for Calgary and Lethbridge?

Renewing your vehicle registration

Starting this year (2019-20), it will cost $5 more to renew your vehicle registration.

The $80 annual fee will hold steady for 2020-21.

The cost for RVs or campers will go up to $150 from $100 in 2018-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Visiting a museum

The cost to visit the Royal Alberta Museum or Royal Tyrell Museum will go up next year.

In 2020-21, one adult admission will cost $21 (up from $19) and a family pass will cost $50.

Alberta Budget 2019: Finance Minister asks public sector to ‘work with us’
Alberta Budget 2019: Finance Minister asks public sector to ‘work with us’
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta GovernmentJason KenneyAlberta economyLRTAlberta JusticeAlberta BudgetAlberta UCPRural CrimeUnited ConservativesAlberta budget 2019MSIAlberta TaxesAlberta spendingAlberta budget Edmontonmunicipal fundingCity CharterAlberta budget CalgaryAlberta user feesalberta health centres
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.