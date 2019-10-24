Petition circulating online for removal of Regina Public Schools board chair

Send this page to someone via email

A petition is circulating online demanding Regina Public Schools board chair Katherine Gagne to be removed.

Last week in a 4-3 decision, the board voted down a motion to recognize and support the celebration of Pride in public schools.

Gagne continues to face scrutiny for not supporting the motion. She previously said there needs to be consistency and a clearly defined role for parents and educators.

Following the backlash, Gagne posted on Facebook, listing some of the names she’s being referred to.

She’s not the only one under fire.

The pastor of Regina Victory Church, Terry Murphy, passed along an email to members alerting them about the vote.

Murphy told Global news, “We are just trying to stand up for our own beliefs. And while everyone should be treated fair and with respect, one group should not be elevated above all others.”

On the other side of the debate, a GoFundMe campaign started by Kent Peterson is raising money for gay-straight alliances.

He’s hoping to send LGBTQ students a message of support.

“I think we really need to think about those folks who have seen a group of adults that were elected to protect students in schools actually vote down a decision designed to celebrate and recognize those students,” Peterson said.

While Gagne could not be reached for comment, the board said it is committed to further discussion and consultation.

More than 4,000 signatures have been collected for the online petition.