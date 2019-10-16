Regina Public Schools vote down motion to continue Pride celebrations

Regina Public Schools has voted against a motion to continue celebrating Pride month at their schools.

The decision came on Tuesday at their board meeting.

School board trustee Aleana Young, who brought forth the motion in June, expressed her feelings after the decision by saying, “as a board, we vote on motions, so that is the will of the board but personally, as an individual, obviously I am disappointed and heartbroken.”

Each school in the division already had the choice to participate in the celebration and the board stressed that it won’t change. The same support and involvement in pride continues.

Trustees said they were confused about the motion and what it would mean for schools moving forward. The members who voted against the motion expressed that they want more time to discuss a sat plan and a clearer guideline before moving forward.

“I heard that there was confusion around what the wording of the motion actually was, and I think that’s what caused them to pause and say, ‘let’s get this right. We don’t want to just say yes to something that we are not even sure what we are saying yes to,'” said Katherine Gagne, who is a chairperson of the Regina School Board.

Prior to the meeting, many parents took to Facebook to express their support in celebrating Pride, with others speaking against it. Parents and concerned members of the community attended the meeting, with many leaving frustrated and upset with the board’s decision.