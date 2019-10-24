Ottawa police seize shotgun, 3 charged in south-end traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they have charged three people and seized a loaded shotgun after a traffic stop in the south end of the city.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Topley Crescent and Karsh Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 14 in response to a road rage complaint.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident and during their interaction with the driver and passengers, a gun was noticed inside the car.

Two men and a boy were arrested at the scene without incident. The shotgun was found to be loaded.

Youssef Makieh, 19, of Ottawa, Waleed Banjaki, 19, of Ottawa and a 17-year-old young offender have been charged with several firearms-related offences and all three appeared in court last week.

