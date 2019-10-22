Ottawa police investigating after home shot at in Vanier

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating a shooting in Vanier after patrol officers were approached by a man on Tuesday who reported the shooting.

According to police, the man, who lives at the home, approached police on Oct. 22 at around 1:00 a.m. saying his house had been shot at.

Police say the house is located in the 1-100 block of Montfort Street had been shot at on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

Officers attended the home and retrieved a round at the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. The guns and gangs unit is now investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation or who may have seen a suspicious person in the area to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at crimestoppers.ca.