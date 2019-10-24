Menu

Traffic

Police conducting search for vehicle after driver strikes power pole in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 7:56 am
Updated October 24, 2019 8:08 am
Police block off a section of Prince Albert Road after a driver crashed into a power pole on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. .
Police block off a section of Prince Albert Road after a driver crashed into a power pole on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. . Ashley Field/Global News

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole and fled in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened in the area of Prince Albert Road and Sinclair Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver fled the scene and a canine unit is trying to track them down.

Police added that Nova Scotia Power is shutting down power to the immediate area as a result of the crash.

The section of road is also closed as police conduct their investigation.

