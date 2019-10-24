Police conducting search for vehicle after driver strikes power pole in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole and fled in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened in the area of Prince Albert Road and Sinclair Street.

A stretch of Prince Albert Road near Sinclair Street in #Dartmouth has been blocked to traffic as @nspowerinc crews work to fix this snapped power pole, which was damaged during an overnight crash. Police advising drivers to plan alternate routes. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/x8xd0lHJ6f — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) October 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver fled the scene and a canine unit is trying to track them down.

READ MORE: Man facing charges for ‘erratic driving’ in Saint John with 2 children in vehicle

Police added that Nova Scotia Power is shutting down power to the immediate area as a result of the crash.

The section of road is also closed as police conduct their investigation.

1:32 Man Dies After Falling off Macdonald Bridge Man Dies After Falling off Macdonald Bridge