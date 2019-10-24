Police conducting search for vehicle after driver strikes power pole in Dartmouth

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole and fled in Dartmouth Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened in the area of Prince Albert Road and Sinclair Street.
Police say the driver fled the scene and a canine unit is trying to track them down.
Police added that Nova Scotia Power is shutting down power to the immediate area as a result of the crash.
The section of road is also closed as police conduct their investigation.
