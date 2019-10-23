Man facing charges for ‘erratic driving’ in Saint John with 2 children in vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to flee police with two young children in his vehicle.

The Saint John Police Force says they tried to pull over a vehicle that was driving erratically on Metcalf Street North at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle didn’t pull over and instead sped up, forcing officers to follow the vehicle until Crown Street where they backed off.

Officers located the vehicle about 10 minutes later on Ashburn Lake Road after it hit the back of a dump truck.

The driver was sent to hospital but wasn’t injured.

The two children, ages two and five, were also uninjured, and according to police are now in the care of Social Development.

The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4, 2020 to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.