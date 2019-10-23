Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing charges for ‘erratic driving’ in Saint John with 2 children in vehicle

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 3:36 pm
The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4, 2020.
The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4, 2020. File/ Global News

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to flee police with two young children in his vehicle.

The Saint John Police Force says they tried to pull over a vehicle that was driving erratically on Metcalf Street North at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at woman and her family in Port Hood, N.S.

Police say the vehicle didn’t pull over and instead sped up, forcing officers to follow the vehicle until Crown Street where they backed off.

Officers located the vehicle about 10 minutes later on Ashburn Lake Road after it hit the back of a dump truck.

The driver was sent to hospital but wasn’t injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The two children, ages two and five, were also uninjured, and according to police are now in the care of Social Development.

The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4, 2020 to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeSaint Johnsaint john police forceErratic drivingSocial developmentAshburn Lake RoadCrown StreetMetcalf Street North
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.